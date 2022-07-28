Discussing Chip Engelland's exit from the Spurs, the latest Vegas odds, and nerding out! | Locked On Spurs

Just how bad is Chip's exit from the Spurs during the team's rebuilding phase?

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to discuss the ramifications of longtime Spurs coach Chip Engelland's exit from the team and the ripple effects.

Also, Vegas Spurs odds have us scratching our heads and James goes on a massive geek rant!