From Austin, Venezuela, and back. A chat with Austin Spurs' Kaleb Johnson | Locked On Spurs

Austin Spurs' Johnson is forging his own pro-career path to the NBA.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes special guest Austin Spurs guard Kaleb Johnson, brother of San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson.

Kaleb discusses his journey from Austin to Venezuela and back to Austin w/ the G League team.

He also speaks about what the G League has meant for him, how much the San Antonio Spurs are truly a family, what he learned about himself playing in South America, and why Spurs fans should make it to the Austin Spurs game in San Antonio on March 18.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

