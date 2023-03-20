Interviewing Austin Spurs' assistant coach Saenz: Blake Wesley's development, San Antonio roots & more | Locked On Spurs

The native San Antonian is forging his path among the NBA coaching ranks.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes special guest Austin Spurs assistant coach and San Antonio native, Nick Saenz.

Coach Saenz talks about his journey to the NBA and the G League starting at San Antonio's Central Catholic High School, and growing up a San Antonio Spurs fan.

He also details his coaching journey which has taken him to the Dallas Mavericks, and with the G League's Swarm.

Get to know what it is like to be an NBA video coordinator, scout and Saenz's coaching future.

He also gives his thoughts on coaching Spurs rookie Blake Wesley's development, Charles Bassey's play, becoming friends with Tony Parker and so much more.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.

