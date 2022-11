The Spurs are on a five-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's James Pledger to ask if the Spurs are coming back down to Earth with their recent losses.

Also, a talk on the latest on the Josh Primo situation.

All this and more on this new episode of Locked On Spurs.