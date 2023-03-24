Two military men jump into action after watching motorcycle crash on a San Antonio highway

"I just did what I needed to do to save a patient."

SAN ANTONIO — Strangers who serve our country were united to save a life. An Army Solider and a Navy Hospital Corpsman are being credited for saving a life.

KENS 5 has video showing them at a scene of a major crash, Wednesday at Highway 90 near Loop 1604. Lance Burkeen and William Peeler rushed to the aid of a man on a motorcycle. The victim was hurt in what police believe could be a road rage incident.

The two Good Samaritans say they were just doing the right thing.

"There was no decision," Peeler said. "There was somebody injured."

Peeler was headed home when he saw the crash. According to law enforcement, investigators said a man riding a bike got into a dispute on the road and lost control causing him to smash into a guardrail. Peeler didn't think twice to stop.

"It doesn't matter if it is a battle field, hospital or the side of the road," he said. "It is what we do."

Peeler carries an emergency care kit with him in his truck. He actually teaches tactical combat care to sailors straight out of boot camp.

"I put on my gloves and started to do a blood sweep," he said. "First thing, we teach our students. I found a massive hemorrhage applied two tourniquets."

The victim's leg was badly hurt. Peeler said he was losing a lot of blood. As soon as he applied the first tourniquet, Burkeen, an Army Solider, showed up to help. He helped too by wrapping the victim's leg.

"We worked as a team to do everything we could to help this man,"Burkeen said. "My goal was to help stop the bleeding."

"Right place at the right time," Peeler said.

The two worked to save the man until emergency crews arrived. Peeler or Burkeen don't see themselves as heroes.

"I just did what I needed to do to save a patient," Peeler said.

"I feel like it was my job or God calling to place me there at that time to help," Burkeen said. “I can sleep good at night knowing I helped a man that has kids and a family."