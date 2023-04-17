Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to record-breaking NFL contract extension

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will now be the highest-paid player in NFL history after reportedly agreeing to a 5-year contract extension worth $255 million.
The deal would pay Hurts $51 million per year, the highest annual contract value in the NFL to date, surpassing the $50.2 million per year that Aaron Rodgers is under contract for. Patrick Mahomes holds the largest overall contract in the NFL, from when he signed a 10-year, $450 million extension in 2020 that pays an annual value of $45 million per year.
Hurts, 24, was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after high-profile college years at Alabama and Oklahoma.
He started four games as a rookie in Philadelphia before becoming the full-time starter in 2021, helping lead the Eagles to the playoffs.
Still, heading into year three ahead of last season, Hurts faced a lot of doubt that he could carry the Eagles, who had an impressive offseason acquiring talent on both sides of the ball, further.
Hurts silenced the critics by leading the Eagles to an NFL-best 14-3 regular season record, going 14-1 in games he started. He threw for over 3,700 yards and 22 touchdowns, adding 13 rushing touchdowns.
Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they fell in a thriller to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.
For more on the Jalen Hurts deal, be sure to check out the daily Locked On Eagles podcast, free and available on all platforms.