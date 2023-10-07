What did we learn from Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League debut? | Locked On Sports Today

The No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft was up-and-down in Las Vegas.

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama's time at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is complete after two up-and-down performances and a whole lot of hype.

Locked On Spurs host Jeff Garcia joined Peter Bukowski of Locked On Sports Today to break down what the NBA world saw from Wembanyama.

While Garcia admitted the first game against Charlotte was disappointing, the 27-point breakout on Sunday against Portland showed the whole Wembanyama package.

“What I liked about the game versus the Blazers was that he asserted himself. We saw the willingness to want to," Garcia explained. "What you finally saw was exactly what he can become.”

In addition, the spirit and force that Wembanyama brings to the court came out in the second game as well. He was downright dominant for portions of the second half.

“The one intangible I did like was a little bit more passion," Garcia said. "I loved the fact that he was really engaging with his teammates, really directing them, really vocal.”

Looking forward, the quality most likely to transfer to the NBA for Wembanyama and the Spurs is his defense. Against Portland on Sunday, he blocked three shots and snagged eight defensive rebounds.