Predicting starting quarterbacks for every AFC Team in 2023 | Peacock and Williamson NFL Show

Some big name quarterbacks could be on the move this offseason. Locked On's NFL experts weigh in on who they think will be leading each AFC offense in 2023.

NEW YORK — The NFL offseason is going to have a significant quarterback carousel, with multiple teams hoping to make a change at the most important position on the gridiron before the season gets started in September.

Plenty of squads, including the Bills, Chiefs, and Bengals, have no need to make a move - but for many other teams there are a lot of different ways this summer could shake out.

Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show attempted to project who will start under center for each team in the AFC, a difficult task before free agency and the NFL draft get underway.

After brushing past Josh Allen and the Bills, Peacock and Williamson discussed Mac Jones and the Patriots, who struggled last year but made a change at offensive coordinator ahead of 2023.

"I think he's [Jones] on thin ice, or the hot seat," Williamson said. "It's put up or shut up time this year."

While Peacock and Williamson don't agree on every pick, they do agree on one big blockbuster scenario that would rock the entire AFC:

"Aaron Rodgers to the Jets," Williamson said. "I went with Rodgers to the Jets and keeping [Zach] Wilson there to learn. But he's not in the equation for the No. 1 spot for me."

One of the most interesting quarterback situations to monitor this offseason will be in Baltimore, where Williamson does not expect Lamar Jackson to begin the season under center.

"I have him going to an NFC team," Williamson said. "And I have Andy Dalton landing here, which kind of makes my stomach turn."