Locked on NFL Power Rankings: 3 NFC teams at the top after Week 1

SAN FRANCISCO — The first week of the 2023 NFL season is in the rearview mirror, featuring a handful of surprising upsets, big blowouts, exciting rookie debuts, and unfortunately significant injuries - none more notable that Aaron Rodgers, who is out for the season after just four snaps with the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
With the new season comes the introduction of the Locked on NFL power rankings. These rankings are voted on each week by the hosts of the Locked on NFL podcasts, giving a look at who is trending up and trending down throughout the 17 week regular season.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Week 1: 30-7 win over Pittsburgh
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 1: 25-20 win over New England
3. Dallas Cowboys
Week 1: 40-0 win over New York Giants
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1: 21-20 loss to Detroit
5. Miami Dolphins
Week 1: 36-34 win over Los Angeles Chargers
6. Baltimore Ravens
Week 1: 25-9 win over Houston
7. Detroit Lions
Week 1: 21-20 win over Kansas City
8. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 1: 31-21 win over Indianapolis
9. Buffalo Bills
Week 1: 22-16 loss to New York Jets
10. Cleveland Browns
Week 1: 24-3 win over Cincinnati
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Week 1: 24-3 loss to Cleveland
12. Green Bay Packers
Week 1: 38-20 win over Chicago
13. New York Jets
Week 1: 22-16 win over Buffalo
14. Los Angeles Rams
Week 1: 30-13 win over Seattle
15. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1: 36-34 loss to Miami
16. New Orleans Saints
Week 1: 16-15 win over Tennessee
17. Atlanta Falcons
Week 1: 24-10 win over Carolina
18. New England Patriots
Week 1: 25-20 loss to Philadelphia
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 1: 20-17 win over Minnesota
20. Seattle Seahawks
Week 1: 30-13 loss to Los Angeles Rams
21. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 1: 17-16 win over Denver
22. Minnesota Vikings
Week 1: 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay
23. Washington Commanders
Week 1: 20-16 win over Arizona
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1: 30-7 loss to San Francisco
25. Tennessee Titans
Week 1: 16-15 loss to New Orleans
26. Denver Broncos
Week 1: 17-16 loss to Las Vegas
27. New York Giants
Week 1: 40-0 loss to Dallas
28. Indianapolis Colts
Week 1: 31-21 loss to Jacksonville
29. Chicago Bears
Week 1: 38-20 loss to Green Bay
30. Carolina Panthers
Week 1: 24-10 loss to Atlanta
31. Houston Texans
Week 1: 25-9 loss to Baltimore
32. Arizona Cardinals
Week 1: 20-16 loss to Washington