The Ultimate NBA Mock Draft for 2022: who will your team pick?

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, local experts across the Locked On Podcast Network participated in their own mock draft with analysis from Audacy NBA experts.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2022 NBA Draft is just a day away and the chatter around this year's event is reaching a fever pitch.

This one-of-a-kind mock draft features all 30 selections made by local team experts, with analysis from Audacy Sports insiders.

All six episodes of the Ultimate NBA Mock Draft 2022 are out now and can be found wherever you get your podcasts, with all the picks and all of the analysis around them.

SUBSCRIBE to the Locked On podcast for your favorite NBA team on YouTube for live reaction from our local hosts and draft experts on Thursday night!

1. Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

Locked On Magic Host Phillip Rossman-Reich: "This is not your typical NBA Draft, there is no clear cut number one guy, there is a strong debate for the top pick between three players. Jabari Smith feels like he's the pick for the Magic. He fits all the skills the Magic need immediately and in the long term. He's already a top level three point shooter and defender. He can make an immediate impact."

2. Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F/C, Gonzaga

Locked On Thunder Host Rylan Stiles: "Chet Holmgren is a 7-foot big man who is an elite shot blocker but can also handle the ball and make plays for his teammates...He still needs to grow into his frame, however, the Thunder's developmental program can get him right at the NBA level. He has some red flags but his ceiling is just too high to pass on."

3. Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

Locked On Rockets Host Jackson Gatlin: "Banchero is easily the most polished offensive prospect in this draft. For the Houston Rockets, the decision is simple. It's a three-man draft, who ever is left the Rockets will take. Banchero is an absolute win for the Houston Rockets."

4. (TRADE) Indiana Pacers - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

Pacers receive: Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday

Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday Kings receive: Pick No. 6, 2023 1st Round pick from IND (top 5 protected), Malcolm Brogdon, 2022 Pick No. 58

Locked On Pacers Host Tony East: "It's up to the Pacers to be aggressive with this opportunity. Jaden Ivey is the prize here, very talented guard from Purdue on and off the ball. He's fast, dynamic and can make things happen on the floor. The Pacers would love to fit Ivey into their ecosystem...He has the best chance at stardom after the top three picks."

5. Detroit Pistons - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

Locked On Pistons Host Ku Khalil: "He did not play at all this past season for Kentucky and there's been a lot of questions about is he really a top prospect in this draft...He was the No. 1 ranked prospect coming out of high school and has a chance to be the best prospect out of this draft in a few years. It's a big swing you'll be taking with Sharpe...The Pistons did not tank all this time for a role player. They should be going after the guy with the potential to be the best player in this draft class."

6. (TRADE) Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

Pacers receive: Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday

Pick No. 4, Richaun Holmes, Justin Holiday Kings receive: Pick No. 6, 2023 1st Round pick from IND (Top 5 protected), Malcolm Brogdon, 2022 Pick No. 58

Locked On Kings Host Matt George: "I am thrilled with this pick for the Kings. I planned on selecting him at four but was able to move down and collect assets. I think he can be an immediate impact player for the Kings, maybe a day one starter. He fits in well with what the Kings are trying to do. They've been looking for someone who can fit next to Domantas Sabonis in the front court who can space the floor and help on the defensive end. Keegan Murray does both those things."

7. Portland Trail Blazers - Bennedict Mathurin, F, Arizona

Locked On Blazers Host Mike Richman: "He's 6-6, a 40% three point shooter in college, a wonderful transition scorer, I think he can be a really good complement...Mathurin projects as a guy who can contribute early on and grow into a really valuable thing that every team in the league needs, a 6-6 dude who can defend and make three pointers."

8. New Orleans Pelicans - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

Locked On Pelicans Host Jake Madison: "While I was torn between Dyson Daniels and Jeremy Sochan, I ultimately went with Sochan because he's the best defender in the draft. Incredible size at 6-foot-9 and a 7-foot wingspan and he has great lateral quickness, which allows him to defend all five positions. Offensively he's a good secondary playmaker who makes accurate and decisive passes."

9. San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, F/C, Memphis

Locked On Spurs Host Jeff Garcia: "This was a pretty easy decision for me to make. The Spurs need size in the frontcourt. Duren is a big, NBA-ready body, rim protector, can run, he's athletic. He's only 19 years old and fits in well with the Spurs rebuilding timeline."

10. Washington Wizards - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

Locked On Wizards host Ed Oliver: "He can shoot lights out and get hot. He has a wide base but can really catch and shoot and shoot off the dribble. ACC All-Freshman. The Wizards need shooting. AJ Griffin is not supposed to be there at pick 10. If he is, the Wizards need to run to the podium."

11. New York Knicks - Dyson Daniels, G/F, G-League Ignite

12. Oklahoma City Thunder - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

13. Charlotte Hornets - Mark Williams, F/C, Duke

14. Cleveland Cavaliers - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

15. (TRADE) San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Jovic, F/C, Serbia

Hornets receive: Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl

Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl Spurs receive: Pick No. 15 and Kelly Oubre

16. Atlanta Hawks - Tari Eason, F, LSU

17. Houston Rockets - Marjon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

18. Chicago Bulls - EJ Liddell, F, Ohio State

19. Minnesota Timberwolves - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

20. (TRADE) Charlotte Hornets - Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara

Hornets receive: Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl

Pick No. 20 and Jakob Poeltl Spurs receive: Pick No. 15 and Kelly Oubre

21. (TRADE) Dallas Mavericks - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand

Mavericks receive: Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green

Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green Nuggets receive: Pick No. 26, Future 2nd Round pick, Tim Hardaway Jr.

22. Memphis Grizzlies - Wendell Moore, G/F, Duke

23. Philadelphia 76ers - Blake Wesley, G/F, Notre Dame

24. Milwaukee Bucks - TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky

25. San Antonio Spurs - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

26. (TRADE) Denver Nuggets - Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas

Mavericks receive: Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green

Pick No. 21, Will Barton, Jeff Green Nuggets receive: Pick No. 26, Future 2nd Round pick, Tim Hardaway Jr.

27. Miami Heat - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

28. Golden State Warriors - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

29. Memphis Grizzlies - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee