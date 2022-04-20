Las Vegas gives odds for Spurs' Murray being named the NBA's Most Improved Player

Does Las Vegas think Murray has a good shot at capturing the award?

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2021-22 NBA Most Improved Player Award and San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray is among the finalists.

Murray will have stiff competition as the other nominees named are Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

So what do Las Vegas oddsmakers think about Murray's chances?

According to oddsmaker Betonline, Murray has 9/1 odds to be given the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Morant's odds are set at 1/5 odds while Garland's is at 18/5 odds.

Murray may be trailing the finalist but what he did last season is nothing short of eye-opening.

He was named to the 2022 All-Star Game, averaged career highs in points (21.1), rebounds (8.3), assists (9.2) and in steals (2.0) which he also led the league in that defensive category.

"I want to be better than the year before," Murray said after the loss to New Orleans. "Just as an individual for me, no playoffs, so it's a fail for me."

After the season concluded in the play-in, he tweeted he will be looking to grow his game before the start of the new season.

Every time he's asked what he wants to get better at, he simply says, "everything."

As the San Antonio continues its rebuild, Murray is emerging as a possible centerpiece to build around as his NBA star continues to rise.