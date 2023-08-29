5 Fantasy Football late-round draft sleepers to target ahead of 2023 NFL season

The 2023 NFL season is nearly here, and Locked on Fantasy Football has you prepared for your fantasy drafts with late round sleepers to target.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Labor Day Weekend is unofficially the start of the NFL season, with the majority of fantasy football drafts across the country taking place.

What better way to prepare for the fantasy season than by listening to Locked on Fantasy Football hosts Vinnie Iyer and Michelle Magdziuk discuss the best late round sleeper targets to focus on to help elevate your team and bring him a trophy and/or bragging rights amongst your friend group, family, or co-workers.

Iyer and Magdzuik discuss both veteran and rookie sleepers, and below we pick out five of their targets, including one quarterback, one running back, one tight end, and a pair of wide receivers, and what they had to say about their fantasy prospects this upcoming season.

For more, click the link below to listen to the full conversation and fully prepare yourself for fantasy football glory in 2023:

1. Sam Howell, QB, Washington Commanders

ESPN ADP: 169

"Sam Howell is my favorite guy to take late, I've talked about him all offseason long, but we've also seen him really produce in the preseason as well" - Magdziuk.

2. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

ESPN ADP: 169

"There are rookie wide receivers that you can find late in your drafts that can be huge for your team...Tank Dell I've been loving on him all offseason, but I think this preseason has made me feel very confident in him as well" - Magdziuk.

3. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

ESPN ADP: 169

"I think [the Cowboys] are going to have to pass more than they want to. Jake Ferguson is going to have scoring opportunities, the Cowboys have been the top scoring offense for the last couple years, so I think this is truly a guy you can take with your last pick" - Magdziuk.

4. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings

ESPN ADP: 170

"I don't know what we're going to get from [Alexander] Mattison if they run him more, because he's had injury issues. Ty Chandler I like his running style, I like some of the things he does and I think opportunity could knock" - Iyer.

5. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

ESPN ADP: 167