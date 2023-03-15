NCAA Tournament predictions for the Elite 8 and Final 4 | Locked on College Basketball

Picking the trendy upsets is fun, but winning your bracket challenge is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and national champion.

HOUSTON — After a topsy-turvy, parity filled year of college basketball, the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 is set and action will begin on Tuesday/Wednesday with play-in games - with the rest of the field getting started Thursday and Friday.

Brackets are already getting filled out across the country, and while picking the trendy upsets is one of the most fun parts of the first week of action - winning your bracket challenge is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and national champion.

Locked on College Basketball podcast hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade gave predictions for their Elite 8 and Final 4, as well as national champion, in their Bracket Breakdown special - available below on YouTube or wherever you get podcasts!

Andy's Picks

South: 2) Arizona over 1) Alabama

East: 5) Duke over 6) Kentucky

West: 1) Kansas over 3) Gonzaga

Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami

Final 4: Duke over Alabama, Kansas over Texas

Champion: Kansas over Duke

Isaac's Picks

South: 1) Alabama over 3) Baylor

East: 2) Marquette over 5) Duke

West: 3) Gonzaga over 4) UConn

Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami

Final 4: Alabama over Marquette, Texas over Gonzaga