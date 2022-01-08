One-on-One conversation with Dallas Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones

Just months to deliver on his Super Bowl promise, the pressure is on for his team to win some games this season.

OXNARD, Calif. — Nate Ryan sits down with Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner and General Manager to ask him some tough questions at Day seven of Cowboys Training Camp.

Team owner Jerry Jones gave his annual address Tuesday to talk about the Cowboys' prospects for the 2022 season.

"We appreciate what Oxnard is as far as their ‘can do’ spirit and what this camp means to them and our Cowboy fans here in Oxnard," Jones said. "We always appreciate not only the weather but the people out here."

Jones expressed confidence in head coach Mike McCarthy's ability to bring the franchise back to championship glory, the issue he said he has the most sensitivity about.

