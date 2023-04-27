Dallas Cowboys schedule 2023-24: When will NFL reveal schedules for next season?

The NFL schedule release will reveal the Dallas Cowboys' matchup for each week, plus how many primetime games they'll have next season.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — It's NFL Draft week and after teams make their selections and add to their rosters throughout the weekend, the next order of business is figuring out NFL schedules for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

While we already know who the Dallas Cowboys' opponents are for the 2023-24 season, we we don't yet know which weeks each game will be.

Here's who the Dallas Cowboys will be playing in 2023-24, in no particular order.

Home:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Away:

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers

SUBSCRIBE to the DAILY Locked On Cowboys podcast, free and available on YouTube and wherever you listen to podcasts!

When the schedule is released, we'll also get a look at who will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, plus a look at all of the primetime games for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, Sunday Night Football on NBC and Monday Night Football on ESPN. Plus, the international games.

Last season, the Cowboys had five primetime games, plus their annual Thanksgiving Day game at home.

The schedule release has become a bigger and bigger tentpole event every year for the NFL. So much so, that they now have an announcement for the announcement.

The NFL has not yet released the official schedule release date. While we don't know the actual date yet, in the past two years the NFL announced the full schedules for the ensuing seasons on May 12.

It's expected this year's announcement will also fall in mid-May, likely Wednesday, May 10 or Thursday, May 11.