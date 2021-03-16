Awuzie is gone. What's next for the Cowboys' secondary? | Locked On Cowboys

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss Chidobe Awuzie signing with the Bengals and how much that will hurt the Cowboys' secondary in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys are adding veteran Ty Nsekhe as a backup tackle and bringing back one of their special teams aces in cornerback C.J. Goodwin. Since Chidobe Awuzie signed with the Bengals, the Cowboys will still need to make some moves to plug the holes in a very thin secondary for 2021.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus says Goodwin has agreed on a $3.5 million, two-year contract. Nsekhe's agency says the 35-year-old has accepted a one-year deal.

Those moves come a day after long snapper Jake McQuaide agreed to a one-year contract. McQuaide’s arrival signals the end of L.P. Ladouceur’s 16-year run as the long snapper of the Cowboys.

In this episode of Locked On Cowboys, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the loss of Awuzie and the available free agents at defensive tackle, defensive end, and safety for potential targets.