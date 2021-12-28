Wednesday's Texas women's basketball game canceled due to COVID-19

The women's basketball team will not play Alcorn State as scheduled, due to COVID-19 protocols on the Texas team.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in 9.5 months, a University of Texas sports event has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Longhorns program.

This would have been the Longhorns' final tune-up before conference play begins in early January.

No plans were announced to reschedule the game against the Braves.

The women's team and men's team share two practice locations, and the medical staff has protocols in place that hopefully prevent positive tests on one team from spreading to the other.

The Texas women’s basketball team is set to open Big 12 conference play on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma State at Stillwater. That game will air on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.