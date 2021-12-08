UTSA Football's running back Sincere McCormick and coach Jeff Traylor pick up awards

The league office unveiled its superlative awards Tuesday as voted on by the 14 head coaches. McCormick secured the league’s offensive award for the second straight

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and Jeff Traylor has been named C-USA Coach of the Year.

The league office unveiled its superlative awards Tuesday as voted on by the 14 head coaches. McCormick secured the league’s offensive award for the second straight season.

Traylor picked up his third coaching honor in as many days this week, marking the second consecutive year UTSA has collected multiple C-USA awards.

UTSA RB Sincere McCormick (@yoboisin) has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. 😤



🔗 https://t.co/MFZ33EuRCD#210TriangleOfToughness | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/RsHnAT4AJT — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 8, 2021

That gives UTSA seven total conference superlative awards. McCormick was the league’s freshman of the year in 2019, while Marcus Davenport (2017 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year), Lucas Dean (2020 C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year) and Josiah Tauaefa (2016 C-USA Freshman of the Year) also have been honored.

Jeff Traylor has been voted the Conference USA Coach of the Year after leading UTSA to a 12-1 record and the league championship this season.



🔗 https://t.co/MFZ33EuRCD#210TriangleOfToughness | #BirdsUp 🤙 pic.twitter.com/OybmtvY1TM — UTSA Football 🏈 (@UTSAFTBL) December 8, 2021

McCormick and Traylor's honors come on the heels of a program-record 23 Roadrunners being listed on the all-conference and all-freshman teams that were unveiled on Tuesday.

McCormick has rushed for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns on 298 carries — all UTSA records — and caught 22 passes for 184 yards in 13 games this fall.

Traylor has guided the No. 24 Roadrunners to a 12-1 record and the program’s first conference championship in his second season at the helm, and he now will lead UTSA to its second straight and third overall bowl appearance.

Under Traylor’s leadership, UTSA opened the 2021 campaign with a school-record 11 consecutive victories and has been ranked as high as 15th nationally.