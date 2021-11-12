UIW accepts invitation to join Western Athletic Conference

"A move to the WAC at this time puts our student-athletes in the best position to succeed academically and competitively."

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word announced that it has accepted an invitation to become a part of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

UIW will join the WAC beginning July 1, 2022.

"A move to the WAC at this time puts our student-athletes in the best position to succeed academically and competitively," said UIW President Dr. Thomas M. Evans. "We would also like to thank the institutions of the Southland Conference for their partnership over the past nine years.”

With the addition of UIW, the WAC will also consist of 14 schools competing in 20 different men’s and women’s sports, including eight teams that will compete in football at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

In August, the WAC entered into a new media rights agreement with ESPN. Under that agreement, more than 500 live WAC games and events will be available for fans to watch.

“The conference’s Board evaluated every aspect of UIW’s profile and know it is a great fit for the conference now and for years to come," said Jeff Hurd, commissioner of the WAC.

“We are excited to be joining the WAC,” says Richard Duran, UIW athletic director. “This will raise the profile of all our sports teams and give our student-athletes a chance to compete on a different level."

A new journey begins. UIW is joining the Western Athletic Conference.



Read more: https://t.co/qpxQeIUbXE#TheWord pic.twitter.com/ChYfDAbQR2 — UIW (@uiwcardinals) November 12, 2021