AUSTIN, Texas — Junior Roschon Johnson ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some uncommonly strong defense to beat Kansas State 22-17.

Texas ended the regular season by snapping a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1956.

Johnson, who arrived at Texas as a quarterback but quickly converted to running back, carried 31 times. He ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter.