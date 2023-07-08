Warriors Gaming Squad captures the 2023 NBA 2K League 5v5 title

Warriors Gaming Squad defeats NBL Oz Gaming 3-1 in the championship series.

SAN ANTONIO — The Warriors franchise owns another title but this time on the virtual court.

Warriors Gaming Squad, the NBA 2K League affiliate team of the Golden State Warriors, has won the franchise’s first NBA 2K League Championship following a 3-1 series win against NBL Oz Gaming.

And the team also helped make Warriors history.

With the win, the Warriors have become the first franchise to win championships in the NBA (1947, 1956, 1975, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), NBA G League (2015), and NBA 2K League (2023).

“It’s so much fun because all of the different backgrounds and walks of life.”



Coach @MikeChec1__2 spoke on his experience coaching this year’s 5v5 champions, @WarriorsGaming! pic.twitter.com/f09Ic8KhmL — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 7, 2023

Nidal “Mama Im Dat Man” Nasser was named NBA 2K League Finals MVP after averaging 22.7 points, 6.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Jeremy “Seese” Seese became the first NBA 2K League player to win back-to-back championships with two different teams after averaging 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game against NBL Oz Gaming. Charlie “CB13” Bostwick averaged 20 points and 6 assists, Jaden “Nay” Bhopal averaged 11.2 points and 10.2 rebounds, and Kenneth “Kenny Got Work” Hailey averaged 12.5 points and 2.2 steals per game in the matchup.

The team was led by third-year head coach Mike Newton, Warriors Gaming finished the 2023 NBA 2K League season with a regular season record of 14-4 in 5v5 play and 59-51 in second-year 3v3 play.

For more information about Warriors Gaming Squad and the NBA 2K League, San Antonio Spurs fans can visit warriorsgamingsquad.com and NBA2KLeague.com.

