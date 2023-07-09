x
Vanilla Ice bought two homes in St. Augustine

Stop, collaborate and listen... If you live near St. Augustine, Vanilla Ice may be your new neighbor.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Ice is back with a brand new... home? Or two.

If you live in St. Augustine, iconic rapper Vanilla Ice -- whose real name is Rob Van Winkle, by the way -- may be moving in next door.

He bought two homes on Rattlesnake Island just off A1A.

He will keep one home and "flip" the other.

It's been a hobby of his for years. From 2010-2019, he had a television show on HGTV called The Vanilla Ice Project, where he remodeled homes.

He may be using one of his new homes for a return to the TV screen.

This photo comes from drone footage of the neighborhood where Vanilla Ice has purchased property.

Legend has it that Van Winkle (or shall we call him Mr. Ice?) wrote his namesake song, Ice Ice Baby, about a weekend he had in South Florida. We can hope that becoming a First Coast local inspires another stroke of genius.

It's worth mentioning that Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has already laid groundwork for a warm welcome from the First Coast... at her swearing-in ceremony, her friend Judge Kim Sadler played a video showing an original song Deegan had written her years before.

The song played off a similar riff, with Deegan replacing "Ice Ice Baby" with "Judge Judge Kimmie." You can watch it below.

Maybe Ice will be up for a collab. 

    

