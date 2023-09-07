What to know ahead of UTSA's home opener on Saturday

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m., while doors to the Alamodome open at 1 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — It's that time of year again.

The college football season has kicked off, and high expectations await the UTSA Roadrunners in their debut campaign as a member of the American Athletic Conference.

UTSA's home opener is set for Saturday at the Alamodome, and, yes, fans are expected to tailgate. Is it really the start of a new football season if you don't?

The Roadrunners (0-1) will be facing off against the Texas State Bobcats (1-0) with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m. But before putting on your favorite Roadrunners gear, here's everything you need to know about the first home game of the 2023 season.

Parking

There will be several parking lots dedicated to those attending the football game. Some of the lots available to students and the public will be Lots B and C, located along Cherry Street. There is no in-and-out parking available at the Alamodome. For alternative downtown parking lot options, click here.

If you're planning on using a rideshare service or taxi, the dropoff and pickup zones are in Lot D on Tower of the America’s Way, off of the southbound I-37 access road.

And, of course, tailgating is allowed with a UTSA-sold permit.

Bag policies and prohibited items

All attendees will have their bags checked prior to entering the building. A clear bag policy will be enforced, so to save yourself a long trek back to the car make sure your bag is either a clear bag, a freezer gallon bag, smaller than 5.5" x 8.5", a medically necessary bag or a diaper bag.





Tickets

Single game tickets are still available via Ticketmaster, season pass information can be found here, and for information on football suite tickets call 210-458-8872.

So go on and head over to the Alamodome on Saturday and don't be afraid to get rowdy and cheer on your favorite Roadrunners.

