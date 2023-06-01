Three Roadrunner games will air on national television, UTSA Football announces

The season-opener against Houston will air on Fox, vs Army on ESPN and vs USF on ESPN 2.

SAN ANTONIO — At least three UTSA football games will be televised nationally in the coming year, UTSA Football announced Wednesday.

Kicking-off their 13th season, the Roadrunners will be on the road taking on the University of Houston Cougars on September 2 on Fox Sports at 7 p.m.

The Roadrunner will battle the Army Black Knights at home in the Alamodome on September 15 on ESPN at 6 p.m.

And finally, also at home, they'll play the South Florida Bulls on November 17, airing on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.

The team will be led for the fourth season by 2-time C-USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor. Last year, Traylor guided the team to an 11-3 record, a second straight C-USA title after defeating North Texas 48-27, and their third bowl appearance in a row with the Cure Bowl matchup against Troy.

2023 UTSA Roadrunner Football schedule:

Sep 2 at Houston

Sep 9 Texas State

Sep 15 Army

Sep 23 at Tennessee

Oct 7 at Temple

Oct 14 UAB

Oct 21 at Florida Atlantic

Oct 28 East Carolina

Nov 4 at North Texas

Nov 11 Rice

Nov 17 South Florida

Nov 24 at Tulane

Dec 2 American Football Championship

AAC Black Friday Flex Schedule

Season tickets for the 2023 UTSA football home schedule are on sale now. Call (210) 458-UTSA (8872) or visit goUTSA.com/tickets to purchase your tickets.

