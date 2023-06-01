Three Roadrunner games will air on national television, UTSA Football announces

SAN ANTONIO — At least three UTSA football games will be televised nationally in the coming year, UTSA Football announced Wednesday.
Kicking-off their 13th season, the Roadrunners will be on the road taking on the University of Houston Cougars on September 2 on Fox Sports at 7 p.m.
The Roadrunner will battle the Army Black Knights at home in the Alamodome on September 15 on ESPN at 6 p.m.
And finally, also at home, they'll play the South Florida Bulls on November 17, airing on ESPN 2 at 8 p.m.
The team will be led for the fourth season by 2-time C-USA Coach of the Year Jeff Traylor. Last year, Traylor guided the team to an 11-3 record, a second straight C-USA title after defeating North Texas 48-27, and their third bowl appearance in a row with the Cure Bowl matchup against Troy.
2023 UTSA Roadrunner Football schedule:
- Sep 2 at Houston
- Sep 9 Texas State
- Sep 15 Army
- Sep 23 at Tennessee
- Oct 7 at Temple
- Oct 14 UAB
- Oct 21 at Florida Atlantic
- Oct 28 East Carolina
- Nov 4 at North Texas
- Nov 11 Rice
- Nov 17 South Florida
- Nov 24 at Tulane
- Dec 2 American Football Championship
AAC Black Friday Flex Schedule
Season tickets for the 2023 UTSA football home schedule are on sale now. Call (210) 458-UTSA (8872) or visit goUTSA.com/tickets to purchase your tickets.
