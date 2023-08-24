Mavs Gaming wins the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery

This is the third time Mavs Gaming has won the No. 1 pick.

SAN ANTONIO — After the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA 2023 Draft Lottery, another Texas team has also won the rights to a top pick.

This time it's in the esports space.

The NBA 2K League announced that Mavs Gaming won the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery and will have the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft. This is the third time Mavs Gaming has won the NBA 2K League Draft Lottery (2018, 2022, 2024).

Rights to the other top picks were won by Lakers Gaming, which now owns the second overall pick, and Raptors Uprising GC, which will have pick No. 3.

The 2024 NBA 2K League Draft pool will consist of players who win draft eligibility as part of the “NBA 2K League Become a Pro Series,” “NBA 2K League Draft Prospect Series,” unretained players from the 2023 season, and select competitors in the NBA 2K League’s APAC and European Invitationals.

All players must be 18 years or older by Jan. 1, 2024 and must satisfy the NBA 2K League’s requirements to be eligible for the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft. The date of the 2024 NBA 2K League Draft will be announced in the coming months.

