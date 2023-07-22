It's more than just the Biggest Catch

The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament hosted around 1,000 fishers. The money raised went to the Child Cancer Fund.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the most popular Fishing tournaments in Jacksonville was back in town and the fish were biting. First Coast Sports caught up with some fishermen and women who share with us what all the hype and bite is about.

"I always tell people, it's not just a fishing tournament, but we're a fabric of this community," said Mel Hammock, The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Chairman of 2023.

The tournament runs deep in this community for generations.

"Our dad's been fishing since he was 20, so however long they've had it," said Lucas Crowley, the brother of Travis Crowley.

It's common to have several family members compete year after year.

"I'm talking with a gentleman, and his dad won this tournament back in the 90s I believe it was, and he still had the shirt of the weight of his dad's shirt, which was a 53.3 pound king and it was a record for our tournament for a while," said Hammock.

About 1,000 people were in the tournament.

"Most of them are local, although we do get some from all part of Florida. We have several from Georgia. Sometimes, they'll come from North Carolina, South Carolina," Hammock added.

This year, some pretty huge fish came in. The Crowley brother said they've been fishing together for years. They caught a 57.75-pound Kingfish as soon as they got on the water.

"We sat out there for about three to four hours. Just talking and waiting," Lucas added.

Organizers said the tournament is more than catching fish. It's a massive charity.

This year, the money raised is going to the Child Cancer Fund.

"Yeah, that's our favorite part really," said Hammock.