For Hornets Venom GT's Rigby, game preparation is as simple as 1-2-3

Rigby's game planning is all about the basics.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Most pro players will have extensive gameday preparation to get them in the right mindset.

Whether it is wearing their lucky shorts, playing their favorite song, or some intricate handshake with a fellow teammate that needs to be done to not jinx anything heading into a game.

But that is not the case for Venom GT's Rigby.

For him, game planning is all about the basics and he will not deviate from it.

After a thrilling The Turn tournament series win over Nets Gaming and a game going into triple-overtime, Rigby received plenty of appreciation for his efforts from his team.

Madness in Game 2 here 🤯



We're going to TRIPLE OVERTIME 🧨 pic.twitter.com/lMpXvQwyqU — Hornets Venom GT (@HornetsVenomGT) July 20, 2023

That effort was built on a back-to-basics plan.

"My teammates were happy for me because I've been kind of struggling for most of the season, so for me to do that on the biggest stage and the biggest game of the season for us to clinch our playoff spot," he said.

Rigby is modest but he made key plays for the team.

From hitting timely shots, and getting in rim runs, he was the push the Hornets needed.

"I noticed in game two that our offense was kind of stagnant, and I knew that in game three, I was going to be called upon, so I just was really excited to be playing on the main stage for the first time this season, and it was just all in the moment," he added.

What propelled Rigy to a solid game was simply studying game film.

The nuts and bolts of any game prep at any level of pro sports.

"I watched a lot of game film when getting ready," he said. " Just keep on watching film and just perfecting my craft day by day in scrimmages."

Rigby admits he spent hours just watching Nets Gaming film.

But when asked if he has any superstitions to ensure he duplicates his recent performance he says no.

Final results from an epic day of stage play! #NBA2KL5v5 pic.twitter.com/N7y4vZnO4V — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) July 20, 2023

In fact, to prepare for the team's next game versus the Sixers, it will just be the fundamentals of preparation: Watching film and studying it.

"I'm going to just keep watching film from here on out. We have to play the Sixers next, so we're pretty familiar with that team a lot," he said. "We haven't scrimmaged them a lot, so I've just got to watch a lot of film on them, see some of the games that we played against them in the turn and in scrims, and then I just got to lock in before we play them."