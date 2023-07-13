Full-time workers wanted for the Rock at La Cantera Spurs facilty

The company operating the facility is looking to hire cooks, catering staff and an events coordinator.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The company operating at the Rock at La Cantera Spurs facility is looking to hire for several full-time positions.

Legends is holding a job fair at the Drury Inn off of I-10 West from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for people interested in working at the new facility. The positions include cooks, catering staff, sales event coordinator, bartenders, barbacks and more.

The Rock at La Cantera is the new $500 million sports performance and entertainment plaza for the Spurs on the northwest side.

The jobs on offer will specifically be located at the Victory Capital Performance Center, which is one of the areas of The Rock. The full center is slated to be completely built later this summer.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.