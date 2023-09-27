Brendan Donohue steps down as NBA 2K League President

Donohue will stay on to assist with the transition to the new NBA 2K League leadership.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA 2K League's first president is stepping down.

NBA officials announced Tuesday that Brendan Donohue will vacate the office. He was instrumental in growing the league since its inception in 2017.

Since coming onboard, Donohue has led the esports league's substantial growth over its first six seasons. The league has expanded from 17 teams in its inaugural season to 25 teams, including 22 NBA-affiliated teams and international franchises in Australia, China and Mexico.

This past season, the NBA 2K League delivered significant fan engagement growth across YouTube and Twitch, including a more than 50% increase in average minutes watched on the platforms compared to the prior year.

“It has been an incredible privilege to lead the NBA 2K League and witness its evolution over these past six years,” Donohue said in a release. “Working and engaging with talented colleagues, the very best NBA 2K players in the world and a growing community of passionate fans has been such a rewarding experience. I am proud of what we accomplished together and look forward to taking on my next challenge in the sports industry.”

“We thank Brendan for all of his efforts in overseeing the launch and expansion of an entirely new league,” said LaRocca in the release. “Under his leadership, the NBA 2K League has built a strong global following and presence in the esports community, and we see more opportunities for growth in the coming years given the enormous popularity and interest in the NBA 2K franchise.”