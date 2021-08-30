Local athlete uses height to create clothing business

Local athlete created a clothing brand to help tall individuals find clothes that fit their frame.

SAN ANTONIO — "Growing up I just settled for anything, a pair of pants that kind of fit, a t-shirt, I would wear them, and I was just looking sloppy", said Dylan Rheault, San Antonio Missions' pitcher.

When you're taller than the average height for men, shopping for clothes that actually fit can be a challenge.

"I know people 6'3 and up that can't really find clothes, so I figure why don't I solve it", said Rheault .

Dylan Rheault is a baseball player for the San Antonio Missions, standing tall at 6'9". So you can imagine the difficulty he faces when buying clothes.

"I decided to learn how to tailor, so I went out and bought a sewing machine, spent 20 hours on YouTube and started tailoring my whole closet, and everything fit comfortably, and I was like 'dang I might be onto something,'" said Rheault .

That is when Tall and Tapered was born. A clothing brand specifically for individuals above average height.

"I've spent $200 on a pair of jeans and then $40 more just to get them to fit right. And if your tailor doesn't know how to do that, and do it how you want, then it's still not perfect. The gist of it is they are going to be the best fitting pair of you can buy out of the box, so you take them out of the box and they fit", said Rheault.

"My entire life, really tall and every time I walk into a store, every time I look for pants they wouldn't have an in seam that is long enough, so that's where Tall and Tapered came in made it really easy for a guy like myself to trust what they are making and not even question if I buy online is it going to fit because it is tailored specifically for a guy like me," said Sam McWilliams, San Antonio Missions' pitcher.