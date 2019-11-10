DALLAS, Texas —

FINAL: TEXAS 27, OKLAHOMA 34

Texas could not protect Sam Ehlinger and could not stop Jalen Hurts. In the end, the Sooners sacked Ehlinger nine times and left the Texas quarterback running around in the pocket for most of the game. On the Sooners' side, Hurts had a ton of success on the ground, rushing for 131 yards on 17 carries and scoring a rushing touchdown at the end of the game that essentially sealed it. Hurts finished with 366 total yards and four total touchdowns.

Hurts' favorite target of the day was easily CeeDee Lamb, who finished the game with 10 catches, 171 yards, and three touchdowns. Lamb broke tackles on numerous plays throughout the game.

Hurts' first half mistakes, two first half turnovers in the red zone, kept Texas in the game and allowed for a closer game that what it truly felt like.

Roschon Johnson was a bright spot in the Longhorns offense, rushing for 95 yards on eight carries, including a 57-yard run that led to a touchdown a few plays later.

Texas falls to 4-2 on the season and Oklahoma stays undefeated at 6-0. Texas hosts the Kansas Jayhawks next Saturday and Oklahoma will return to Norman and host West Virginia.

PHOTOS: Red River Showdown 2019 Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) secures a touchdown reception in front of Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates a touchdown reception with Marquis Hayes (54) and Erik Swenson (obscured) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Texas wide receiver Jake Smith (16) tries to complete a pass as Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) tackles Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson (9) gets by Oklahoma linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) directs his team against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas head coach Tom Herman talks on his headset during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) looks for an open receiver against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) celebrates a touchdown against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (10) sacks Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Texas and Oklahoma fans fill the Cotton Bowl during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Texas fans celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas running back Roschon Johnson (2) scores a touchdown against Oklahoma during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Texas running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball against Oklahoma during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) puts on the Golden Hat after beating Texas 34-27 in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) scores on his third touchdown reception of the game in front of Texas defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. Lamb finished the game with 171 receiving yards as Oklahoma won 34-27. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) is helped up by running back Roschon Johnson (2) after being sacked in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. Ehlinger was sacked 9 times as Oklahoma won 34-27. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Oklahoma safety Pat Fields (10) commits pass interference while defending Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (6) in the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 34-27. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

4TH Q:

TEXAS 27, OKLAHOMA 34

OKLAHOMA (TEXAS 46):

Once again, just like the LSU game, the onside kick had a shot at being recovered, but went out of bounds. Kennedy Brooks ran up the middle for a gain of three yards. Texas used its second timeout of the half with 1:45 remaining in regulation. Jalen Hurts picked up the first down on a quarterback run up the middle for 10 yards. Texas used its final timeout of the half. Oklahoma kneeled out the clock and the Sooners defeated the Longhorns, 34-27.

TEXAS (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger scrambled up the middle for five yards. Ehlinger threw a pass to the flat intended for Roschon Johnson that fell incomplete. Ehlinger converted the first down with a throw to Brennan Eagles. Ehlinger looked for Malcolm Epps over the middle, but the pass was broken up. A hands to the face penalty on Oklahoma tacked on 15 yards and an automatic first down. Ehlinger completed a 10-yard pass to Cade Brewer for another first down. Ehlinger checked the ball down to Johnson for five yards. Ehlinger was sacked on the next play, Oklahoma's ninth sack of the game. Texas called its first timeout of the second half. On third and eight, Ehlinger completed a pass to Devin Duvernay. A roughing the passer penalty tacked on 15 yards for an automatic first down. On first down, Ehlinger rolled to his right and couldn't find an open receiver, so he threw the ball away. Ehlinger completed a pass over the middle to Malcolm Epps to get the ball to the four-yard line. Ehlinger finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Oklahoma leads 34-27 with 1:49 left in regulation. It's going to come down to recovering an onside kick. The last onside kick Texas had to do was in the LSU game, which they did not recover and lost.

OKLAHOMA (Own 25):

Kennedy Brooks rushed around the right end for a huge gain of 42 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson picked up another chunk of yards on the ground with a 24-yard carry to the Texas nine-yard line. Brooks picked up six yards on a run up the middle. Jalen Hurts was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle. Oklahoma used its second timeout of the half. On third and goal from the three, Hurts capped off the drive with a three-yard touchdown run. Oklahoma leads 34-20 with 4:19 left in regulation. That might have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

TEXAS (Own 25):

Sam Ehlinger was sacked on first down for a loss of eight yards. Ehlinger completed a screen pass to Roschon Johnson for a gain of 11 yards. On third and seven, Ehlinger converted the first down to Collin Johnson over the middle for a gain of 12 yards. Ehlinger looked outside for Malcolm Epps, but the pass was wide and sailed out of bounds. Ehlinger completed a pass over the middle to Devin Duvernay for a gain of 12 yards. On a quick snap, Ehlinger completed a stop route to Malcolm Epps for six yards. Roschon Johnson ran up the middle for a short gain, but an illegal formation penalty tacked five yards off of the run. Ehlinger completed a slant pass to Epps for a gain of 10 yards and a first down. Ehlinger took a shot at the end zone for Duvernay, which fell incomplete, but a pass interference penalty moved the chains. Ehlinger tried another shot at the end zone intended for John Burt, which also sailed out of bounds. Ehlinger converted the first down to Duvernay. On the next play, Ehinger was dropped for a loss of three yards. Ehlinger called his own number on a zone read and picked up one yard. On third and 12 from the Oklahoma 14-yard line, Ehlinger threw a pass into the end zone for Brennan Eagles, which was short. Cameron Dicker hit the 32-yard field goal. Oklahoma leads 27-20.

OKLAHOMA (Own 25):

Jalen Hurts completed a pass over the middle for a gain of 25 yards to midfield. Hurts scrambled up the middle for a gain of nine yards and then picked up a first down with a designed quarterback run on the next play. Kennedy Brooks rushed around the right side for a gain of eight yards. Brooks moved the chains on the next play. Hurts completed an out route to CeeDee Lamb, who broke a few wimpy Longhorn tackles and scored from 27 yards out. Oklahoma leads 27-17.

3RD Q:

TEXAS 17, OKLAHOMA 20

TEXAS (Own 40):

Roschon Johnson picked up a big gain of 23 yards up the middle. Johnson got the ball again on the next play for a short gain. Sam Ehlinger looked over the middle for Collin Johnson, who completed the play with a diving grab for 12 yards. Roschon Johnson gained three yards on a short run up the middle. Ehlinger threw a slant pass intended for Collin Johnson, but Oklahoma was called for pass interference, which moved the ball to the Sooners 11-yard line. Ehlinger took a shot for the end zone on the right side for Collin Johnson, but the pass was called incomplete. Oklahoma was called for pass interference. The clock was at 0:00 for the third quarter, but the penalty allowed Texas one untimed down. On that untimed down, Ehlinger punched it in from two yards out for a touchdown. Texas will enter the fourth quarter down 20-17.

OKLAHOMA (Texas 48):

Jalen Hurts completed a swing pass to Kennedy Brooks, who was stopped for a loss of one yard. Hurts looked to complete another deep pass to the right side, but the pass was overthrown. Hurts was almost sacked, broke the tackle while pulling the ball behind his back, and completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 11 yards. On fourth and short, Hurts' pass intended for Lamb fell incomplete.

TEXAS (Own 16):

Sam Ehlinger was sacked for a loss of five yards on the first play of this drive. Ehlinger threw a swing pass to Keaontay Ingram, which was stopped in the backfield for a loss of three yards. On third and 18, Ehlinger looked down the right sideline for Malcolm Epps, but the pass sailed out of bounds. Texas punted the ball to their own 48-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Texas 38):

Jalen Hurts completed a screen pass to Charleston Rambo for seven yards. Hurts hit Rambo again for a gain of 10 yards and a first down. A jet sweep handoff to CeeDee Lamb gained four yards to put the Sooners inside the Texas 20-yard line. Hurts rolled out to his left and threw an incomplete pass. Oklahoma took its first timeout of the second half. On third and six, Hurts laid up a pass in the end zone that was almost intercepted, but fell incomplete. Gabe Brkic hit the 34-yard field goal. Oklahoma leads 20-10.

Login on Twitter Welcome back to Twitter. Sign in now to check your notifications, join the conversation and catch up on Tweets from the people you follow.

TEXAS (Own 5):

Sam Ehlinger looked for Collin Johnson on a slant pass over the middle, which fell incomplete. Back-to-back false start penalties put Texas on the one-yard line. On second and 14, Ehlinger dropped a perfect pass to Brennan Eagles downfield but Eagles dropped the pass. On third and 14, Ehlinger ran to the left for one yard. Texas punted the ball to the 38-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 25):

Jalen Hurts completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb in the flat for a gain of nine yards. Lamb was hit hard by Malcolm Roach, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness, and because every player was given a penalty before the game for a skirmish, it was his second and Roach was ejected from the game.

Stevenson was stopped for no gain. On the second play after Roach's ejection, Hurts completed a 51-yard flea flicker touchdown pass to Lamb. Oklahoma leads 17-10.

TEXAS (Own 7):

Sam Ehlinger ran up the middle for a short gain of two yards. Ehlinger hit Collin Johnson on a back-shoulder fade for 19 yards. Roschon Johnson ran the ball up the middle on a quick handoff, which gained two yards. Devin Duvernay was handed the ball on a sweep play and was stopped for no gain. On third and eight, Ehlinger flicked the ball to Roschon Johnson, who picked up just enough yards for a first down. On the very next play on a quick snap, Roschon Johnson burst through the middle of the defense for 57 yards.

For the third play in a row, Roschon Johnson touched the ball and capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. The play went under further review. Roschon Johnson capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run. Texas and Oklahoma are now tied 10-10.

OKLAHOMA (Own 35):

Rhamondre Stevenson started the drive with a three-yard run. Jalen Hurts threw back-to-back incomplete passes for an Oklahoma three-and-out. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas seven-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 13):

Sam Ehlinger opened the second half taking a shot down the sideline intended for Brennan Eagles, which fell incomplete. Ehlinger completed a swing pass to Keaontay Ingram for a gain of three yards. Ehlinger escaped pressure and scrambled 11 yards for a first down. Ehlinger threw a screen pass to Duvernay for a loss of one yard. A slant pass intended for Brennan Eagles fell incomplete. On third and 11, Ehlinger was sacked by Oklahoma's defense, the fifth Sooners sack of the game. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 35-yard line.

HALFTIME: TEXAS 3, OKLAHOMA 10

In a half seemingly dominated by Oklahoma, the Sooners hold only a seven-point lead because of two red zone turnovers by Jalen Hurts: a fumble going into the Oklahoma end zone and then an interception thrown near the Texas end zone.

Hurts had his way with the Texas defense for most of the first half, though. Hurts has rushed for 107 yards on 12 carries and thrown for 95 more yards.

Sam Ehlinger led the resilient Texas offense on a drive at the end of the second quarter, which led to a Cameron Dicker 49-yard field goal. Ehlinger has been corralled for the most part by the Oklahoma defense in the first half. Texas' quarterback has been efficient, completing nine of 11 passes, but only for 71 yards.

2ND Q:

TEXAS 3, OKLAHOMA 10

TEXAS (Own 20):

Sam Ehlinger opened the drive with a deep out route completed to Devin Duvernay for 18 yards. Ehlinger tucked the ball and ran up the middle on the next play for a gain of five yards. A handoff to Duvernay around the left end picked up seven yards. Ehlinger stepped up in the pocket to run but was hit for a loss of one yard. On the next play, Ehlinger ran to his right, but ran out of real estate. A defensive holding penalty on Oklahoma moved the chains, however. Ehlinger completed a pass to his right side to Collin Johnson for a first down. Ehlinger rushed for a gain of four yards and got out of bounds to set up a field goal for Cameron Dicker. Oklahoma took two timeouts, and on the second it seemed like Dicker made the attempt, but he'll have to kick again. Oklahoma used its third timeout in a row. The Sooners used all three timeouts to attempt to "ice Dicker." In the end, Dicker proved he already had ice in his veins and could not be iced. Dicker hit the 49-yard field goal. Oklahoma leads 10-3 at half.

OKLAHOMA (Own 45):

Rhamondre Stevenson picked up two yards on a run up the middle. Hurts completed a pass across the field to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 22 yards. Stevenson moved the chains again with a 14-yard run. Hurts scrambled to his left for another first down to the Longhorns four-yard line. On first and goal, Hurts threw the ball away. On second and goal, Hurts looked to his left for Charleston Rambo, but the pass was called incomplete. The play went to review in the booth. The ruling on the field was upheld as an incomplete pass. On third and goal, Hurts ran the ball up the middle for two yards. Gabe Brkic hit the 19-yard field goal to give Oklahoma a 10-0 lead with 1:49 remaining in the first half.

TEXAS (Own 24):

Keaontay Ingram picked up six yards on counter run on the first play of this drive. Sam Ehlinger fumbled the snap, scrambled to his right, threw the ball away and was called for intentional grounding. On third and nine, Ehlinger was sacked by the Oklahoma defense for a loss of seven yards. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 45-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 42):

Rhamondre Stevenson lost six yards on a sweep run to the left.

Jalen Hurts picked some of that back up after gaining nine yards on a run up the middle. On third and seven, Hurts was pressured and hit on a pass that sailed over CeeDee Lamb's head. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas 34-yard line. A penalty on the Longhorns backed up the spot to the 24.

TEXAS (Own 10):

Roschon Johnson picked up two yards on a run to the right. Sam Ehlinger threw a swing pass to Johnson on second down, which lost two yards. On third and 10, Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson for 14 yards and a first down. Ehlinger took a deep shot down the right sideline intended for freshman Jake Smith, but the pass fell incomplete. Ehlinger rushed up the middle for a loss of one yard. On third and 11, Ehlinger rolled to his left, tucked the ball, and picked up three yards. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 42-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Con't):

Jalen Hurts scrambled up the middle for a gain of seven yards. On third and four, Hurts scrambled again for a first down on a 22-yard rush.

T.J. Pledger picked up five yards on a run up the middle. Hurts scrambled up the middle for six yards and a first down. Hurts completed a screen pass to CeeDee Lamb for 26 yards. Kennedy Brooks ran up the middle for a gain of two yards. Hurts took a shot for Lamb in one-on-one coverage, but the pass fell incomplete. Texas took its first timeout of the first half. On third and eight, Hurts extended the play to his right and threw an interception near the goal line. Texas takes over at its own 10-yard line.

1ST Q:

TEXAS 0, OKLAHOMA 7

OKLAHOMA (Own 5):

Jalen Hurts ran up the middle for a gain of three yards. Kennedy Brooks rushed around the left end for a gain of 14 yards and a first down. Hurts' screen pass to CeeDee Lamb was stopped for a loss of one yard. This play ended the first quarter. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

TEXAS (Own 7):

Keaontay Ingram took his first carry of the game around the right end for two yards. Sam Ehlinger completed his first pass of this drive on a slant to Devin Duvernay for a first down. Ehlinger's check down pass intended for Ingram fell incomplete. Ehlinger kept the ball on an option play to the left for a gain of six yards. On third and four, Ehlinger converted the first down on a six-yard pass to Brennan Eagles. For the first time in weeks, Ehlinger connected with senior wide receiver Collin Johnson. The pass picked up 22 yards to cross midfield.

Ehlinger completed a screen pass to the left to Duvernay for a gain of one yard. Roschon Johnson took a zone read up the middle for a gain of three yards. On third and six, Ehlinger was stopped in the backfield for a loss of two yards. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma five-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 44):

Jalen Hurts completed the first pass of this drive to CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 17 yards. Hurts threw a swing pass to Kennedy Brooks for a loss of one yard. Hurts completed a pass to the right sideline to Charleston Rambo for a gain of six yards. The referees went to the booth to review the catch call. The call on the field of a catch was confirmed. On third and five, Hurts scrambled to his left and picked up 21 yards for a first down. The play went to further review to see if Hurts fumbled the ball on the play.

After review, the call on the field was reversed to a fumble and recovery by the Texas defense. UT takes over at its own seven-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 32):

Sam Ehlinger threw his first pass to the right on a screen to Devin Duvernay, which was stopped for a two-yard loss. A screen to Duvernay in the other direction on the next play was stopped for no gain. On third and 12, Ehlinger was sacked by the Sooners defense. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 44-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (Own 34):

Kennedy Brooks started the first drive with a big gain of 23 yards on the first play to cross midfield. Brooks got his second carry and picked up three yards. Oklahoma backed up five yards on second down with a false start penalty. Jalen Hurts picked up six yards on his first rush of the game. On third and six, Hurts converted the first down with a scramble to his left. Hurts called his own number on a jet sweep read play and was stopped for no gain. Hurts' first pass was complete to Nick Basquine for a gain of 16 yards. Hurts took a shot in the back of the end zone, which fell incomplete. Hurts ran around the right end on a quarterback-designed run, which was stopped for a short gain of one yard. On third and nine, Hurts completed a screen pass to the left side to CeeDee Lamb, who was stopped short at the one-yard line. On fourth and goal from the one, Oklahoma went for it and Hurts threw a one-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

PREGAME:

All eyes of Texas are upon you, Longhorns and Sooners.

It's the game every Longhorns and Sooners fan has circled on their calendars: the Red River Showdown. At 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma will meet for the 115th time. Texas leads the series all-time 62-47-5, but Oklahoma has dominated the series since 2000. The Sooners have won 12 of the last 19 meetings with the Longhorns.

Saturday's game is poised to be a nail-biter, as the last five of six games have been decided by one possession.

One of the main story lines will be the performances by each team's respective quarterback and its impact on the Heisman race. Oklahoma ranks second in the nation, scoring 53.4 points per game. Texas comes in eleventh in that same respective stat, boasting 41.8 points per game.

ESPN lists OU quarterback Jalen Hurts as the odds-on favorite to hoist the Heisman trophy at this point in the season, and Sam Ehlinger is among the others who have receiver votes in the race.

RELATED: Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Texas, Oklahoma share Red River Showdown hype videos that'll give you chills

Forecast: Red River Showdown

The atmosphere and talk surrounding the game all week has not disappointed. Each team has been sharing numerous videos on social media to hype up the game.

The hype has not phased Hurts though.

"Just taking the right approach to every game," Hurts said. "Treat them all the same and prepare. You have to eliminate all external factors, go out there and execute and do our jobs ... You know, look ... I've experienced some things. I've seen a lot and I appreciate every opportunity I have to play this game. I don't take it for granted. Just got to prepare."

And for the first time in weeks, Ehlinger will likely have his senior wide receiver Collin Johnson back, who head coach Tom Herman said on Monday should play.

"Collin Johnson practiced full yesterday. So, barring any setbacks, we plan on playing him," Herman said in Monday's press conference. “He was not feeling right in the LSU game and probably our best guess … the stretched out catch against Louisiana Tech probably started something. We thought it was going to be really minor and then for Oklahoma State there was a setback Sunday. We knew we had the off week to let it heal.”

Having Johnson back is crucial for the Longhorns offense. In 2018, Johnson lit up the Sooners for 14 catches, 258 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

Saturday's kickoff will be a chilly one, too. KVUE's Albert Ramon forecasts temperatures in the mid-50s at kickoff and will climb to low-60s by the end of the game.

kvue

And if the game weren't already interesting enough on its own, there is a record that could be potentially broken on Saturday, as well. Should he see the field, senior wide receiver John Burt would become the first Texas player in program history to play the Sooners six times, according to UT Athletics.

Burt played Oklahoma three times from 2015-2017. Last season, Texas played Oklahoma twice for only the third time in program history (1901 and 1903 were the other seasons). So, that makes five. In 2018, the NCAA changed its redshirting rules to state that any player can play up to four games in a season and still redshirt. So, that's exactly what Burt did. Burt's two games against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown and Big 12 Championship game were two of only four games he played all year – so he redshirted that season.

Several players in UT's history have played OU five times. According to Texas Athletics, there aren’t records to confirm participation in all six games, but the only Longhorn that would have likely played against the Sooners six times is Rembert Watson from 1901-04.

The jawing and trash talk started well before kickoff. The teams met in a big scrum at midfield and referee Mike Defee issued every player for both teams an unsportsmanlike penalty. This means if any player gets another unsportsmanlike penalty during the game, that's their second one for the day, meaning they'll be automatically ejected from the game.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Red River Showdown: Battle of Heisman candidate QBs – Ehlinger vs. Hurts?

This Texas player could accomplish something against Oklahoma this weekend no other Longhorn has

Be prepared for Texas-sized Red River Showdown ticket prices

'Treat them all the same and prepare' | Jalen Hurts not phased by Red River Showdown hype

Red River Showdown: Tom Herman shares memories, opinions of 'one of greatest rivalries in college football'

Texas injury report: Johnson, Overshown should play vs. OU 'barring any setbacks'

Oklahoma Sooners will not do 'Horns Down' symbol in 2019 Red River Showdown, Riley says