DALLAS, Texas —

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 10-7***

TEXAS (OWN 43)

Ehlinger started the drive scrambling for no gain. Keaontay Ingram was stopped for a one-yard loss on second down to set up third and long. Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a gain of three yards on third down. Texas' Cameron Dicker nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Longhorns a 10-7 lead.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon started the drive with a three-yard carry and Murray completed a 26-yard corner route to CeeDee Lamb for a first down. Murray found Lamb again on the next play, but a penalty on the Sooners wiped out the play. On second and 23, Kyler Murray threw an interception to Brandon Jones, who returned the pick to the Texas 43-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger began the drive with back-to-back completions to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson. Texas quickly got into the Sooners' red zone. A five-yard carry by Tre Watson brought the Longhorns to the Oklahoma five-yard line. Ehlinger ran for two yards on second and goal, but were called for an illegal formation penalty. Texas was backed up to the 10-yard line. Ehlinger looked for Johnson on a back shoulder fade and were awarded with a pass interference penalty, which set up Texas with first and goal from the two-yard line. Humphrey was the quarterback in a wildcat formation, but threw a short touchdown pass to Johnson. Texas tied the game 7-7.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 35)

Junior quarterback Kyler Murray started the game with a zone read keeper for nine yards and completed a screen pass to Marquise Brown for 16 yards and a first down. Trey Sermon picked up another first down with a 12-yard carry. Murray threw a pass down the seam to tight end Grant Calcaterra which seemed to be a completed touchdown pass at first, but was later overturned to be a incomplete pass. Murray made up for the overturned call on the next play, completing a pass to Sermon for 24 yards to bring the Sooners to the Texas four-yard line. Murray capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Brown. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

PREGAME

It's the most anticipated matchup of the year for Texas and Oklahoma fans: the Red River Showdown.

This is the first year both teams have been ranked in this match up since 2012. Texas is also 3-9 in these types of games where the team plays its crimson-cladded foes to the north when both teams are ranked.

Texas has turned around its season thus far after a disappointing loss in its opener. Oklahoma has been unblemished thus far, but has not played the same caliber of opponents UT has to this point.

Texas and Oklahoma kick off at 11 a.m.

