DALLAS, Texas —

HALFTIME

Texas leads Oklahoma 24-17 at halftime. The Longhorns and Sooners have been statistically equal in just about every category. The difference in the first half was the interception thrown by Murray.

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS 24-17***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas ran the ball for one play to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 18)

Murray started the drive with a completion over the middle to Carson Meier for 18 yards. Murray found Brown on a screen pass to the left for nine more yards on the next play. Kennedy Brooks took a zone read carry up the middle of the Texas defense for 20 yards and crossed the 50. Brooks got the ball again on first down for a seven yard carry to bring the OU offense to the Texas 29-yard line. On third and three, Lamb dropped a five-yard stop route. Oklahoma went for it on fourth down and completed a first down to Lamb on a gain of 12.

Fourth down conversion by the #Sooners keeps the drive alive.



OU at the Texas 19-yard line with under three minutes to go in the first half. pic.twitter.com/3uhCpx1KIQ — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 6, 2018

On second down, Murray ran for eight yards and slid to set up third and two from the Texas nine-yard line. On third down, Murray did not snap the ball time and was penalized for delay of game. On third and seven from the Texas 14-yard line, Murray took a quarterback draw up the middle for a first down. Murray capped off the drive with a wide open touchdown pass to Lamb with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Texas leads 24-17.

TOUCHDOWN #Sooners



Just what we needed. @TheKylerMurray with his second TD pass of the day finds a wide-open @_CeeDeeThree in the endzone!



Texas 24, #Sooners 17 (0:28/2Q) pic.twitter.com/YmtMWVxXvu — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 6, 2018

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger started the drive with a 14-yard run up the middle. Back-to-back runs by Keaontay Ingram picked up another first down. Ingram carried the ball on first down for another first down carry. Texas is riding the legs of Ingram on this drive. Ehlinger completed a 19-yard pass to Johnson to set up the Texas offense at the OU 17-yard line. Texas ran a reverse pass where Humphrey threw the ball to Ehlinger for eight yards. On second and two from the OU nine-yard line, Ehlinger ran it in for a touchdown. Texas leads 24-10.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Murray was sacked for a 10-yard loss on first down. Murray was sacked for the second down in a row. Oklahoma was set up with a long third and 21. On third down, Murray scrambled for seven yards. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas 25-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the Texas drive with a four-yard carry. Ehlinger picked up a first down on a seven-yard scramble. Ehlinger completed another first down pass to Duvernay. Back-to-back passes to Humphrey helped Texas cross the 50-yard line. A quarterback draw was called back for a holding penalty. A sack and an incomplete pass set up third and 20 at the OU 49-yard line. Ehlinger found tight end Andrew Beck for 18 yards to set up fourth and two at the OU 31-yard line. Texas went for it on fourth down and Ehlinger completed a swing pass to Watson for a first down. On the next play, Ehlinger completed another pass to Watson for a 28-yard touchdown. Texas leads 17-10.

OKLAHOMA (CONT)

Austin Seibert made the 32 yard field goal. Oklahoma tied the game up, 10-10.

The kick is GOOD! @austinseibert1 nails a 32-yard field goal!



OU 10, Texas 10 (14:56/2Q) pic.twitter.com/AeCDBnzg07 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 6, 2018

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 10-7***

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon started the drive with a short, one-yard run. Murray picked up a first down with an 11-yard run on second down and later found Lamb for a 10-yard completion and Lee Morris for 14 yards. Oklahoma quickly knocked on Texas' red zone door. Back-to-back runs from Sutton set up first and 10 from Texas' 23-yard line. Another carry by Sutton put Oklahoma in the red zone. A short carry by Sutton set up a crucial third and short from the Texas 11-yard line. Texas' defense held up and stuffed the inside run. That carry ended the first quarter. Texas leads 10-7.

TEXAS (OWN 43)

Ehlinger started the drive scrambling for no gain. Keaontay Ingram was stopped for a one-yard loss on second down to set up third and long. Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a gain of three yards on third down. Texas' Cameron Dicker nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Longhorns a 10-7 lead.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon started the drive with a three-yard carry and Murray completed a 26-yard corner route to CeeDee Lamb for a first down. Murray found Lamb again on the next play, but a penalty on the Sooners wiped out the play. On second and 23, Kyler Murray threw an interception to Brandon Jones, who returned the pick to the Texas 43-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger began the drive with back-to-back completions to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson. Texas quickly got into the Sooners' red zone. A five-yard carry by Tre Watson brought the Longhorns to the Oklahoma five-yard line. Ehlinger ran for two yards on second and goal, but were called for an illegal formation penalty. Texas was backed up to the 10-yard line. Ehlinger looked for Johnson on a back shoulder fade and were awarded with a pass interference penalty, which set up Texas with first and goal from the two-yard line. Humphrey was the quarterback in a wildcat formation, but threw a short touchdown pass to Johnson. Texas tied the game 7-7.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 35)

Junior quarterback Kyler Murray started the game with a zone read keeper for nine yards and completed a screen pass to Marquise Brown for 16 yards and a first down. Trey Sermon picked up another first down with a 12-yard carry. Murray threw a pass down the seam to tight end Grant Calcaterra which seemed to be a completed touchdown pass at first, but was later overturned to be a incomplete pass. Murray made up for the overturned call on the next play, completing a pass to Sermon for 24 yards to bring the Sooners to the Texas four-yard line. Murray capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Brown. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

BOOMER@OU_Football strikes first, thanks to Hollywood Brown. pic.twitter.com/9NCypDaJ3g — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 6, 2018

PREGAME

It's the most anticipated matchup of the year for Texas and Oklahoma fans: the Red River Showdown.

This is the first year both teams have been ranked in this match up since 2012. Texas is also 3-9 in these types of games where the team plays its crimson-cladded foes to the north when both teams are ranked.

Texas has turned around its season thus far after a disappointing loss in its opener. Oklahoma has been unblemished thus far, but has not played the same caliber of opponents UT has to this point.

Texas and Oklahoma kick off at 11 a.m.

