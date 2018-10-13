AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME

The Texas Longhorns are riding a high wave of momentum after knocking off the defending Big 12 Champions, the Oklahoma Sooners, in the Red River Showdown, 48-45.

The win gives the Longhorns its fifth win in a row and catapulted them into the top 10 in the national rankings. Next up, the 4-2 Baylor Bears come to town. Baylor just defeated Kansas State at home, 37-34 -- a team that took Texas down to the wire 19-14.

However, the ESPN Football Power Index picks the Longhorns an overwhelming favorite in this matchup with an 84.1 percent chance to win the game. Recent history seems to favor the Longhorns, as well. Baylor has not defeated Texas since 2014, when the Bears were a top 10 ranked team, led by senior quarterback Bryce Petty.

Kick off for Texas-Baylor is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday Oct. 13 on ESPN.

