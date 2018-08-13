SAN ANTONIO — Lexi Thompson made a great first impression on the community during her first trip to San Antonio.

Thompson, the fifth-ranked golfer in the world, hosted a Military Appreciation event at Topgolf to give back to all active military members and veterans.

"The military has always been very close to my heart, ever since I was 16 years old, winning my first tournament and donating $20,000 to the Wounded Warriors Project," Thompson said. "I don't have any family members in the military, but just to give thanks to the men and women who serve in our military. I think it's important to do that every day."

Thompson's event featured free golf and brunch for all who attended. The 23-year-old walked from booth to booth, greeting every person who arrived. She even exchanged golfing tips along her way.

"I think it's great," Navy SEALs veteran Chad Metcalf said. "It helps bring awareness to the military in general and I think it's great to see her take time out of her schedule to do that."

First Lt. Nick Reisch said, "It means a lot that she took the time to come and meet with us. Meet with a lot of the guys--retired guys and they sure do appreciate it."

Thompson just hopes the military members get as much enjoyment out of this event as she does hosting.

"It's inspiring to see them playing golf, just enjoying life and it just puts your life in perspective," Thompson said.

© 2018 KENS