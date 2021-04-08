'We do everything an athlete does' | League City father, son headed to Air Hockey World Championship

“It’s a sport. It is a sport," Michael Cummings said. "We sweat, we tape up, we do everything an athlete does."

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — One League City man and his son are making headlines in the sports world for being some of the best air hockey players in the world.

Two weeks ago, they competed in the ESPN Air Hockey Invitational, landing them each a spot to the World Championship.

As a healthcare administrator at The Crossings: Senior Living, a day in the life for Michael Cummings is, for the most part, pretty quiet.

“My life is calm. It’s very loving and compassionate," Cummings said.

But life gets a little louder and less loving when he clocks out.

“You do anything you can to win. So yeah, it’s a total contrast, but I love it," Cummings said.

It's air hockey -- a game you’d find at the arcade.

“They always ask, 'Were you playing a 6x year old, or were you in Chuck E. Cheese?'" Cummings said.

Except Cummings is not there to play.

“It’s a sport. It is a sport," Cummings said. "We sweat, we tape up, we do everything an athlete does."

He’s there to win.

“There’s a lot of smack talk. There’s a lot of growling. There’s a lot of intensity. It’s a great time," Cummings said.

In fact, Cummings is so good at what he does, he qualified for the World Championship competition in December. Yes, that's a thing.

And guess what? His son is even better.

“I’m better than most people," Colin Cummings said.

“He is in the Guinness Book of World Record for being the youngest ever Air Hockey World Champion at 16," Michael Cummings said.

With eight world champion trophies, Colin Cummings doesn’t need any luck behind the puck. He’s now practicing for number nine.

“That kind of strategy can be anything from their reflexes to their shot selection to their defensive stance," Colin Cummings said.

But for this family of players, air hockey has always meant more than just a match.

“It’s as important as a dad throwing a ball with his son," Michael Cummings said.