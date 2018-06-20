SAN ANTONIO - The Alliance of American Football announced a San Antonio franchise Wednesday morning.

This comes after months of speculation that the Alamo City could be chosen to host one of eight teams.

Longtime coach Mike Riley, who has ties to the Alamo City, is the front-runner to be the head coach of San Antonio’s new Alliance of American Football team.

The AAF, which will kick off its inaugural season Feb. 9, 2019, will officially announce San Antonio as its eighth and final franchise at a noon news conference Thursday at City Hall. The team will play its home games at the Alamodome.

League officials also will introduce San Antonio’s head coach and general manager. Former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl “Moose” Johnston, a key cog on teams that won three Super Bowls in the 1990s, is the leading candidate for the GM’s position, according to reports.

The eight AAF franchises will have 50-player rosters, and will play a 10-game regular season in the spring. CBS will televise AAF games.

Two playoff rounds will follow the regular season, with the title game scheduled for the weekend of April 26-28, 2019.

The other seven AAF cities and their head coaches are:

• Alliance Orlando (Steve Spurrier)

• Alliance Atlanta (Brad Childress)

• Alliance Memphis (Mike Singletary)

• Alliance Salt Lake City (Dennis Erickson)

• Alliance Phoenix (Rick Neuheisel)

• Alliance San Diego (Mike Martz)

• Alliance Birmingham (Tim Lewis)

In a Facebook post, the AAF said it would announce it's final Alliance head coach live on Twitter at noon Thursday.

Front-runner Riley, 64, coached the San Antonio Riders of the World League of American Football in the 1990s. He also owns a home in the Spring Branch area.

Riley is currently an assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oregon State, where he has served two different stints totaling 14 seasons as head coach. He returned to OSU last December as an assistant coach after he was fired as Nebraska’s head coach.

An Alabama alum, Riley coached OSU in 1997 and 1998 before becoming the San Diego Chargers’ head coach. He returned to OSU in 2003, coaching the Beavers for 12 seasons. OSU went to eight bowl games during Riley’s second stint. He was 93-80 in his 14 seasons in Corvallis.

Riley went to Nebraska in December 2014, coaching the Cornhuskers for three seasons before getting fired. He was 19-19 in his three seasons at Nebraska, leading the Huskers to two bowl games.

Johnston, 52, gained fame as Emmitt’s blocking fullback. He played 11 seasons (1989-99) with the Cowboys. He has worked as a TV color commentator for Fox broadcasts of NFL games since he retired.

The AAF also previously hinted in a video on social media that a Texas team could be the final franchise announced.

