Baylor's win over West Virginia secures its 11th conference tournament title

For the 11th time in program history the Baylor Lady Bears are Big 12 Tournament Champions!

The top-seeded Lady Bears took on the second-seeded Mountaineers in the Big 12 title game on Sunday afternoon, and it was Baylor with the hot start and strong finish winning big 76-50 .

Heading into the break Baylor was up 38-28, with DiJonai Carrington leading the game with 10 points. Big12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith played just seven minutes in the first half because of early foul trouble.

Queen Egbo finished with a game high 18 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Carrington with 14 points and Moon Ursin with 12. As a team Baylor shot 48% from the floor, and outrebounded WVU 45-33.

The Lady Bears defense held West Virginia to shooting just 28% from the field, although Baylor struggled with turnover over the ball finishing with 16 opposed to the Mountaineers 15.