Lackland AFB Airman gets his shot at the NBA 2K League

Donovan "SELDUM" Mass has been stationed in San Antonio for over three years and is now realizing his pro-esports dream.

SAN ANTONIO — Going from a Personnelist at San Antonio's Lackland Air Force Base to the NBA 2K League may seem like a very odd change of course for anyone but not for local Airman, Donovan "SELDUM" Mass.

SELDUM has been chasing the big, virtual stage of the NBA 2K League for years and is now getting a chance to prove himself and represent San Antonio.

After going undrafted in the NBA 2K League's 2022 Draft, SELDUM felt his dream of making it to the pro-level would never materialize.

But that all changed recently when he got the call he had been waiting for when the league's Cavs Legion GC tapped him to be a temporary, replacement player.

With the Cavs Legion's Matt Robles unable to play for a couple of weeks, SELDUM is getting his chance, becoming the second person from San Antonio to make it to the NBA 2K League and more.

In this exclusive Q&A, we speak with the Californian who has called San Antonio home for over three years as he serves in the Air Force and now is making his esports dream come true.

Jeff: How did you find out you made it on the Cavs roster? What were your emotions?

SELDUM: I was at work and received a call from the league operations and Coach/GM, Joel Lazu, that Matt "Bash" Robles had personal reasons and wouldn’t be able to play the first couple of games and would I want to take his spot and play for the period of time.

I was so excited and ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Although it is temporary, what does it mean for you and your NBA 2K League dreams?

I feel like it’s a great step in getting into the league next year by showing now that I belong. I get to play like I don't have anything to lose which makes me the most dangerous.

I want to prove all the doubters wrong and give it all I got.

How long will you be with Cavs Legion?

As of right now, it’s just a couple of games with the Wolves coming up and the Lakers.

What does it mean for you to represent San Antonio on the NBA 2K League level?

I love to represent the city I am living in! I get to be able to represent on an NBA level and show the world that we are hooping out here in San Antonio too!

When your assignment with the Cavs is over, what will you do then? Any plans to stay on with the Cavs in some capacity?

I will be a practice player for the NBA 2K League, return to work for the Air Force and then whoever will need me I will be ready. I will keep perfecting my craft for whoever might need me next.