Knicks Gaming crowned 2023 THE TICKET champions

Knicks Gaming defeated DUX Infinitos to win the NBA 2K League’s 5v5 tournament THE TICKET.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to Knicks Gaming!

Knicks Gaming, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the New York Knicks, defeated DUX Infinitos 82-73 to win the NBA 2K League’s third and final in-season 5v5 tournament – THE TICKET.

Aside from bragging rights, Knicks Gaming took home a total cash prize pool of $25,000.

The tournament win also marks the second time Knicks Gaming won.

In 2018, Knicks Gaming also won THE TICKET before going on to capture the first-ever NBA 2K League championship.

By winning the Eastern and Western conference brackets earlier in the day, Knicks Gaming and DUX Infinitos earned the 11th and 12th final spots in the 2023 NBA 2K League 5v5 Playoffs.

Knicks Gaming's shooting guard Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson was named tournament MVP after averaging 22.3 points and 7.8 assists across the tournament.

Competitions continue with the NBA 2K League 5v5 Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Saturday, Aug. 5. NBA 2K League 5v5 Playoff games will take place at District E Powered by Ticketmaster in downtown Washington, D.C. and available on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Games Wednesday through Friday tip off at 5 p.m. ET and the NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday will start at 3 p.m. ET.

