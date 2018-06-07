True to his character, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris has remained positive and optimistic about his future despite the adversity he’s faced on the football field the past two years.

Harris, a 2017 Clemens graduate, was on track to be UTSA’s starting signal caller this season before he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during spring training in April. The injury came almost 18 months after Harris tore his left ACL in the eighth game of his senior high school season.

Harris, redshirted as a freshman last year, has stayed busy rehabbing his right knee since having surgery May 15. Although he’ll almost certainly miss the entire 2018 season, Harris has stayed engaged in the activities of the UTSA program since he was injured.

“It’s really tough but God puts you through things that you get through,” Harris said during former Steele running back Malcolm Brown’s recent football camp for area kids. “He gives the toughest battles to the toughest people. I look at it like that. I’ve got to just keep pushing. I’m determined to come back better than ever.”

A big-play, dual-threat quarterback, Harris had shined in spring training before he was injured late in a live scrimmage on April 5. He got hurt while trying to elude a defender after a long run, falling to the ground when he planted his right foot and moved to his left. The non-contact injury cast a pall over the UTSA program for the remainder of the spring.

“The rehab work is going really great,” Harris said. “I can’t complain. I’m just going day by day, and trying to get better, come back for my teammates.”

Asked if he’s started running, Harris quickly replied: “I’m not speaking on that.”

The Roadrunners already faced the task of replacing quarterback Dalton Sturm, who completed his college career last fall after starting the last 31 games of his career. With Harris sidelined, sophomore Bryce Rivers (Stevens), senior transfer D.J. Gillins and junior-college transfer Cordale Grundy are expected to compete for the starting job.

A three-year starter at quarterback, Harris keyed Clemens’ drive to the state quarterfinals as a junior in 2015. His senior season was cut short when he injured a knee in the first half of the Buffaloes’ eighth game. Clemens missed the playoffs after losing its last three games.

Frank Harris, center, reports to his first fall camp at UTSA last year as defensive end Marcus Davenport, now with the New Orleans Saints, walks behind him.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Harris, who committed to UTSA in June 2016, had offers from 19 other schools, including Baylor, Georgia Tech, Central Florida, Air Force, Army and Navy.

Harris was one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the state during his three-year run at Clemens, passing for 3,968 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushing for 4,201 yards and 60 TDs. He had his best season when he was a junior, throwing for 2,033 yards and 17 TDs and running for 2,741 yards and 38 TDs.

“It didn’t matter what was going on during that football game,” Clemens coach Jared Johnston said Friday. “Frank always thought we were going to win and he was going to will it. I think that’s why he’s successful and that’s why he’s been able to bounce back from injuries. That’s the kind of kid he is. It’s a tribute to his character, his work ethic and his belief.

“What you see is what you get. People see the big smile on camera. I saw the big smile every day at practice. Not every kid loves to go to practice every single day. Frank jogged out on that football field for practice every day, whether it was 102 degrees or 40 degrees. He had the same smile. He was a joy to be around and a joy to coach.”

Johnston cited Harris’ fourth-quarter performance in a 54-51 victory against Johnson in the first round of the 2015 playoffs as an example of how he can take over a game. With the Buffs down 51-37 heading into the final period, Johnston huddled with Harris before sending him on the field for Clemens’ first possession of the quarter.

“I keep going back to that game,” Johnston said. “Johnson scores to go up 17 points. We’re getting ready to go and I tell Frank, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got this.’ He goes, ‘Coach, we’re about to win this. Watch.’ His demeanor never changed. It was positive.”

Harris ran for a 28-yard TD with 10:42 left and threw a 22-yard TD pass with 4:06 remaining, cutting the Jaguars’ lead to 51-47. He scored the game-winning TD on a 77-yard run with 1:54 left.

Harris remains upbeat about UTSA’s chances of having a winning season after going 6-5 overall and 3-5 in Conference USA last year.

“I’m real confident in my team,” Harris said. “We’re going to be really good this year. The people who doubted us, just keep watching. You’ll be surprised.”

Flanked by his family, quarterback Frank Harris signs a national letter of intent with UTSA in February 2017 after three outstanding seasons on the Clemens High School varsity.

David Flores / KENS5.com

UTSA missed out on a bowl invitation last year despite meeting the minimum requirement of six victories. The Roadrunners went to a bowl for the first time in 2016, coach Frank Wilson’s first season as head coach.

“We’re really determined” to play in a bowl game this season, “just because we were bowl-eligible last year and didn’t get it,” Harris said. “Now we’re determined to not only get six wins, but at least seven wins and win a conference championship.”

This season will be UTSA’s eighth in school history. The program reached a milestone this spring when Stevens graduate Marcus Davenport, a defensive end who was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Year last season, was selected in the first round of the NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints took Davenport with the No. 14 pick.

“It means a lot just knowing that a kid from San Antonio that stayed local and went to UTSA got drafted in the first round,” Harris said. “It just shows you can go and get drafted from any school. It doesn’t matter how big a school it is. He’s (Davenport) a big motivation to everybody at UTSA and San Antonio as a city.”

