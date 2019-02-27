KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Tivy girls basketball team is back at the UIL state tournament this week, with a mission to bring home a state championship. The Antlers didn’t advance beyond getting a state semifinal banner in 2017, but they want rings in 2018.

And nobody wants it more than senior point guard Charli Becker. To see her play is to see the very definition of hustle and heart. At 5-foot-5, you might be surprised that she does a little bit of everything, from making threes to rebounding among the trees. She’s everywhere!

And that’s because that’s the only speed she goes. Charli is the heartbeat of the team. She makes them who they are. Vinnie Vinzetta has the story