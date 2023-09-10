KENS 5 Top Five | Epic showdown looming between top two teams

Vinnie Vinzetta breaks down the top five area high school football teams

SAN ANTONIO — Week Seven of Texas high school football is in the books! Here’s my KENS 5 Top Five!

No. 5: The Steele Knights

Big district road win at New Braunfels last Thursday night! 27-14 the final. The Knights are (5-1) and home with San Marcos on Friday night!

No. 4: The Harlan Hawks

7-0 is their number after holding off the very game Sotomayor Wildcats in double OT last week 44-38. They play Holmes this Saturday afternoon.

No. 3: John Jay

The Mustangs are also (7-0) and enjoying one of their best regular seasons in recent memory. 53-25 their final over Holmes last week! The 'Stangs on their very well deserved bye week this week.

No. 2: The Johnson Jaguars

Although it feels more like '1A'. They are doing whatever they want offensively right now. Quarterback Ty Hawkins! Just wow! No trouble with Clark Friday night 56-7! They are (6-0)!

No. 1: The Reagan Rattlers...again!

They posted a Saturday shutout over the Madison Mavericks 45-0 at Comalander Stadium! The Green machine is also (6-0)!

And that sets up the EPIC showdown between the Jags and Rattlers on Friday night! First place on the line on the northeast side! Can’t wait!

Those are my top five! Not everybody will agree. That’s half the fun! So comment away and make sure and follow our high school coverage at www.kens5.com/sports.

