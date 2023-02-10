KENS 5 Top 5: Reagan Rattlers do what they need to do against Lee

Vinnie breaks down the top local football teams in his High School Football Top Five.

SAN ANTONIO — Week 6 of Texas high school football is in the books! Here's my Kens 5 Top Five!

No. 5: The Steele Knights

They were idle last week on the bye. They get back to work Thursday night on the road at (2-3) New Braunfels.

No. 4: The undefeated John Jay Mustangs

Highly impressive the last few weeks including last week 37-15 over Sotomayor. The Mustangs play their seventh straight to start the season Thursday vs Holmes.

No. 3: The (6-0) Harlan Hawks

They handled Stevens over the weekend 42-7. They get Sotomayor Friday night.

No. 2: The Johnson Jaguars

And they're getting votes for the top spot too! They were big 46-20 over Brandeis Saturday night. The Jags are (5-0) and get Clark on Friday night.

No. 1: The Reagan Rattlers (still!)

They did what they needed to do against Lee winning 59-0. They are (5-0) and get the Madison Mavericks next Saturday afternoon.

Those are my top five and not everybody will agree, but that's half the fun! And be sure and follow our high school coverage at kens5.com/sports.

