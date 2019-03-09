KENS 5 will live stream the football game between Plano Senior High School and El Paso Eastwood High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 7-10 p.m. on the station’s website, KENS5.com.

The game will be played at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. It is the first time that KENS 5 has live streamed a local high school football game in its entirety on the station’s website.

“Our hearts go out to this community following the massacre in El Paso,” said Tom Cury, President and General Manager for KENS 5.

The accused shooter in the El Paso killing spree graduated from Plano Senior High School.

“Our hope is this football game promotes healing within the community, and KENS 5 is proud to take part in this special event,” Cury added.

The live stream will appear on all TEGNA Texas station websites across the state. TEGNA owns stations in 11 Texas markets, including: KHOU (Houston), WFAA (Dallas), KENS (San Antonio), KVUE (Austin), KXVA (Abilene), KBMT/KJAC (Beaumont), KIII (Corpus Christi), KWES (Midland-Odessa), KIDY (San Angelo), KYTX (Tyler-Longview), KCEN (Waco-Temple) and KAGS (Bryan-College Station).

KENS 5 has been raising money to benefit victims of the violence in El Paso through the sale of a “Don’t Hate in My State” T-shirt designed by Texas clothing company Bullzerk.

T-shirt sales will continue during the game. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

KVIA, the ABC affiliate in El Paso, is also planning to carry the coverage of the football game live on the station’s main channel.