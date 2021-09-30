x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Marshall 41, Jay 14

Brennan 58, Stevens 0

Edison 16, Lanier 6

Davenport 34, Holy Cross 6

