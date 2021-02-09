x
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 2-4, 2021

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Burbank 10, Southwest Legacy 21

Lanier 40, Pearsall 0

Brandeis 21, Warren 7

Brennan 27, Clemens 10

Stevens 0, Wagner 69

