KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Sept. 2-4, 2021

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Thursday, Sept. 2
Burbank 10, Southwest Legacy 21
Lanier 40, Pearsall 0
Brandeis 21, Warren 7
Brennan 27, Clemens 10
Stevens 0, Wagner 69
---
Photos
Wagner steamrolls Stevens on the gridiron
1 / 34
Brandeis downs Warren, 21-7
1 / 33
Brennan takes care of business against Clemens
1 / 33
---