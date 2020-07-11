KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 5-7, 2020

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, Nov. 5
New Braunfels 0, Smithson Valley 21
Geneva 56, St. Anthony’s 7
Brackenridge 29, Burbank 21
O’Connor 7, Brennan 30
Marshall 40, Holmes 13
Memorial 50, Sam Houston 34
Wagner 27, Steele 42
Friday, Nov. 6
Alamo Heights 23, Boerne Champion 20
Reagan 35, Churchill 7
South San 0, Clemens 35
Jefferson 6, Edison 23
Tivy 42, Floresville 35
Central Texas Christian 40, Holy Cross 14
Roosevelt 34, Johnson 49
Lockhart 0, Medina Valley 7
Harlan 37, Stevens 34
Warren 14, Taft 35
La Vernia 42, Pleasanton 0
Somerset 27, Uvalde 32
Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16
Fredericksburg 20, Lampasas 56
Gonzales 7, Cuero 56
Bandera 22, Pearsall 24
Carrizo Springs 7, Hondo 65
Devine 42, Crystal City 0
Randolph 7, Poteet 14
Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27
Poth 33, Natalia 26
John Paul II 21, St. Paul 49
Central Catholic 40, St. John XXIII College Prep 20
Concordia Lutheran 10, Antonian 34
San Antonio Christian 6, St. Pius X 48
Wimberley 80, Austin Achieve Public Schools 0
Sacred Heart 51, St. Dominic Savio 27