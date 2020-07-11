x
Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 5-7, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, Nov. 5

New Braunfels 0, Smithson Valley 21

Geneva 56, St. Anthony’s 7

Brackenridge 29, Burbank 21

O’Connor 7, Brennan 30

Marshall 40, Holmes 13

Memorial 50, Sam Houston 34

Wagner 27, Steele 42

Friday, Nov. 6

Alamo Heights 23, Boerne Champion 20

Reagan 35, Churchill 7

South San 0, Clemens 35

Jefferson 6, Edison 23

Tivy 42, Floresville 35

Central Texas Christian 40, Holy Cross 14

Roosevelt 34, Johnson 49

Lockhart 0, Medina Valley 7

Harlan 37, Stevens 34

Warren 14, Taft 35

La Vernia 42, Pleasanton 0

Somerset 27, Uvalde 32

Canyon Lake 28, Burnet 16

Fredericksburg 20, Lampasas 56

Gonzales 7, Cuero 56

Bandera 22, Pearsall 24

Carrizo Springs 7, Hondo 65

Devine 42, Crystal City 0

Randolph 7, Poteet 14

Karnes City 28, Stockdale 27

Poth 33, Natalia 26

John Paul II 21, St. Paul 49

Central Catholic 40, St. John XXIII College Prep 20

Concordia Lutheran 10, Antonian 34

San Antonio Christian 6, St. Pius X 48

Wimberley 80, Austin Achieve Public Schools 0

Sacred Heart 51, St. Dominic Savio 27

