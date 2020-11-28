KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 27-28, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
Friday, Nov. 27
Kyle Lehman 49, Seguin 7
Floresville 21, Medina Valley 9
McCollum 0, Veterans Memorial 46
Akins 0, San Marcos 21
Boerne 45, Corpus Christi Miller 70
John Paul II 12, Bay Area Christian 37
Navasota 7, Navarro 28
Tivy 9, Alamo Heights 17
Brandeis 21, Churchill 13
MacArthur 7, Clark 22
Stevens 24, Taft 41
Llano 31, Jourdanton 14
Memorial 21, Burbank 20
East Central 7, Clemens 49
New Braunfels Canyon 42, Harlandale 20
Lanier 35, Highlands 24
Jefferson 25, Kennedy 20
LEE 3, Madison 35
Steele 14, Smithson Valley 10
Holmes 7, O’Connor 38
Jay 42, Marshall 49
Johnson 21, Reagan 52
Wagner 34, Judson 63