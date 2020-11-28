x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 27-28, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Friday, Nov. 27

Kyle Lehman 49, Seguin 7

Floresville 21, Medina Valley 9

McCollum 0, Veterans Memorial 46

Akins 0, San Marcos 21

Boerne 45, Corpus Christi Miller 70

John Paul II 12, Bay Area Christian 37

Navasota 7, Navarro 28

Tivy 9, Alamo Heights 17

Brandeis 21, Churchill 13

MacArthur 7, Clark 22

Stevens 24, Taft 41

Llano 31, Jourdanton 14

Memorial 21, Burbank 20

East Central 7, Clemens 49

New Braunfels Canyon 42, Harlandale 20

Lanier 35, Highlands 24

Jefferson 25, Kennedy 20

LEE 3, Madison 35

Steele 14, Smithson Valley 10

Holmes 7, O’Connor 38

Jay 42, Marshall 49

Johnson 21, Reagan 52

Wagner 34, Judson 63

Photos

Madison prevents LEE from reaching endzone in rout

1 / 38
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Judson pushes around Wagner in big win

1 / 26
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Brandeis triumphs over Churchill in gridiron battle

1 / 40
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

Steele defeats Smithson Valley

1 / 47
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

More coverage from KENS 5:

Related Articles