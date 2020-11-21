KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 19-21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.
Thursday, Nov. 19
San Marcos 28, Bowie 42
Highlands 27, Jefferson 13
Harlan 27, Holmes 12
Friday, Nov. 20
Alamo Heights 36, Lockhart 12
Boerne Champion 56, Floresville 9
Lanier 14, Brackenridge 21
Madison 31, Brandeis 42
Sam Houston 18, Burbank 13
Clark 30, LEE 14
Clemens 45, New Braunfels 44
Smithson Valley 31, East Central 7
Judson 28, Steele 16
Kyle Lehman 33, McCollum 0
Medina Valley 28, Tivy 14
O’Connor 26, Warren 27
Seguin 55, Buda Johnson 24
South San 0, Wagner 49
Southwest 21, CC Winn 7
Boerne 27, Calhoun 24
Calallen 37, Canyon Lake 31
Navarro 52, Raymondville 18
Hondo 14, Wimberley 54
Franklin 49, Natalia 20
Poth 20, Rogers 21
Roosevelt 28, Reagan 31
George West 35, Buffalo 52
Forth Worth All Saints 47, Antonian 28