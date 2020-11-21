x
Sports

KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | November 19-21, 2020

Get updated scores for games across South-Central Texas...

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com.

Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5eyewitness or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!

Thursday, Nov. 19

San Marcos 28, Bowie 42

Highlands 27, Jefferson 13

Harlan 27, Holmes 12

Friday, Nov. 20

Alamo Heights 36, Lockhart 12

Boerne Champion 56, Floresville 9

Lanier 14, Brackenridge 21

Madison 31, Brandeis 42

Sam Houston 18, Burbank 13

Clark 30, LEE 14

Clemens 45, New Braunfels 44

Smithson Valley 31, East Central 7

Judson 28, Steele 16

Kyle Lehman 33, McCollum 0

Medina Valley 28, Tivy 14

O’Connor 26, Warren 27

Seguin 55, Buda Johnson 24

South San 0, Wagner 49

Southwest 21, CC Winn 7

Boerne 27, Calhoun 24

Calallen 37, Canyon Lake 31

Navarro 52, Raymondville 18

Hondo 14, Wimberley 54

Franklin 49, Natalia 20

Poth 20, Rogers 21

Roosevelt 28, Reagan 31

George West 35, Buffalo 52

Forth Worth All Saints 47, Antonian 28

Photos

Harlan defeats Holmes in prep football matchup

1 / 47
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Highlands bests Jefferson

1 / 26
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Brandeis emerges victorious over Madison

1 / 32
David Olmos / Special to KENS5.com

Clemens comes out on top in slugfest against New Braunfels

1 / 40
Daniel Dunn / Special to KENS5.com

Reagan slips past Roosevelt in tight game

1 / 25
Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Rockets best Steele on the gridiron

1 / 38
Antonio Morano / Special to KENS5.com

